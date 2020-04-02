Usage of TV Continues to Increase, According to Nielsen

As more Americans are forced to stay home to blunt the spread of the Coronavirus, total TV usage continues to increase, according to new figures from Nielsen.

For the week of March 23, total TV usage is up 3% compared to the previous week, with an average of 24.6% of people with TV in the U.S. using them to watch live and time-shifted TV via traditional TV and connected devices.

Source: Nielsen

Compared to the week of February 24, total TV usage is up 27%

The previous week, total TV usage rose 18%.

In the most recent week, people watching live TV was up 2% and streaming via internet connected devices was up even more at 5%.

The increase was largest among grownups of working age, with 18 to 49 year olds and 25 to 54 years showing 4% gains. Streaming via connected device grew most among older devices with people 25 to 54 and 55 plus both showing 8% gains.

Among local markets, Portland, Oregon, showed the biggest increase in television usage, up 12.5% from the previous week.

Other markets showing big gains were Seattle-Tacoma, Yakima, Baltimore, Flint, Reno, Detroit, Chicago, Grand Rapids and Washington, D.C.