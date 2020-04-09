Univision Teams with Listos California on Pandemic PSA Campaign

Listos California, the disaster preparedness campaign launched by Gov. Gavin Newsom to deal with wildfires and other disasters, has partnered with Univision on a series of public service ads urging the Spanish speaking community to stay home and save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ads began Wednesday, April 8, and will run for two weeks on Univision's TV stations and digital platforms in the state.

“Univision’s mission to inform and empower Hispanic America is even more crucial during times of crisis," said Luis Patiño, president and GM of Univision Los Angeles. "Our company was proud to partner with Listos California from the inception of this campaign from concept development to strategic ad placement. This ensures that Latinos across the state have easily accessible in-culture, in-language information they need to make the best decisions for themselves and their families during these uncertain times.”

The L.A. Times reported Wednesday that preliminary data from L.A. County showed that while Latinos make up nearly half the population, they represent just over a quarter of the COVID-19 deaths, but some were predicting a coming surge of Latino deaths because they tended to have less access to healthcare and more likely to perform "essential services."

Data from New York, which could be a leading indicator for other states with large minority populations, has indicated that Hispanics and blacks are disproportionately impacted by the virus.