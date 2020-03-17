Univision Takes Aim at Virus
Launches suite of on-air, online efforts
Spanish-language network Univision has created its own PSA featuring chief medical correspondent Dr. Juan Rivera on keeping safe in the time of coronavirus.
It has also distributed NAB-produced TV and radio PSAs that are also currently airing.
Other steps the network and its stations are taking to combat the pandemic include:
- Airing a network-wide special, Diario del Coronavirus at 3 p.m. daily all this week, preempting local programming.
- Providing hourly vignettes on the virus.
- Creating a web page for relevant information and resources.
- Sending out a daily coronavirus-specific e-newsletter
- Launching a "todo sobre el coronavirus" ("everything you need to know about the coronavirus") VOD category on its Univision Now and Univision apps.