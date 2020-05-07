Univision Joins Beta Test of Nielsen Addressable Platform

Univision said it is joining the beta test of Nielsen’s Addressable TV platform, which dynamically inserts ads into programming on an individual household basis.

For Univision, the platform would help it bring more advanced targeting capabilities to Spanish-language media.

“We firmly believe the use of audience targeting will accelerate and be easier with the development of industry-wide solutions such as Nielsen’s Addressable TV platform,” said Steve Mandala, president of advertising sales and marketing at Univision. “Our goal is to continue to bring best-in-class audience targeting solutions to advertisers for their Advanced TV needs and work with industry-leading companies to do so. While the consumer we deliver to advertisers is already ‘addressed’ through language and culture, we are excited to work with Nielsen for this addressable TV technology test.”

Nielsen’s platform is designed to simplify and enable the addressable TV buying and selling process by unlocking national inventory impressions at scale. It also helps manage addressable TV inventory, leading to additional commercial opportunities.

Nielsen is using the beta program to assess how its platform performs with the procedures and systems currently used by programmers and distributors.

“With the upfronts taking a new form, targeting and advanced TV tools are even more important to make informed sales strategy decisions. With our Addressable TV platform, Nielsen stands ready to help the media industry unlock the full value of their commercial minutes and deliver addressable, relevant ads to consumers nationwide,” said Kelly Abcarian, general manager, Nielsen Advanced Video Advertising. “Having Univision join our beta program will give us increased visibility and insights into the addressable opportunities that exist among broadcast TV, especially for the Hispanic market. We look forward to Univision’s collaboration and valuable feedback.”

Nielsen announced the launch of its Addressable TV Platform beta program with seven leading programmers earlier in the year. Those programmers.were A+E Networks, AMC Networks, CBS, Discovery, Fox, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia.