First two seasons of ‘24 Hours to Hell and Back’ available for free

Tubi said it has begun streaming Fox’s Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

Tubi has been expanding its programming lineup since being acquired by Fox earlier this month.

Gordon Ramsay in action, now on Tubi.

Seasons one and two of 24 Hours are now available for free on Tubi. Episodes from the current Season 3 will come to Tubi a week after the air on Fox Broadcasting.

“Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back is a perfect addition to our massive offering of Gordon Ramsay series,” said Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer. “With 24 Hours to Hell and Back and recently-announced The Masked Singer, Tubi viewers will find even more value to the service as we continue to identify synergistic content opportunities with Fox.”

Tubi already runs Gordon Ramsay series Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares and The F Word.

“Gordon Ramsay has one of the most loyal and passionate fan bases in all of television,” added Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials, Fox Entertainment. “24 Hours to Hell and Back enjoys strong lifts in delayed viewing; and making this show available on Tubi, alongside Gordon’s other series, will only grow his footprint while also further promoting his programs on Fox.”