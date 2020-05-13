TruTV Debuts ‘Impractical Jokers’ Spinoff May 21

TruTV debuts Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party May 21. A spinoff of Impractical Jokers, the six-episode series stars the comedy troupe made up of Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano.

“The self-filmed show virtually reunites the long-time friends, forced apart for the first time in over 25 years, as they sit down to break bread from their respective homes,” said TruTV. “Fans will see the guys like never before, by drawing back the curtain for an up close and personal glimpse at their lives while they practice social distancing.”

“The Impractical Jokers franchise continues to defy all expectations and we have the opportunity to deliver some much needed levity for fans right now,” said Brett Weitz, general manager of TBS, TNT and truTV. “This new iteration comes at the perfect time for families looking for content to watch together at home.”

Feature film Impractical Jokers: The Movie came out earlier this year.

“While all of us are social distancing, we wanted to find a fun way to lighten spirits and bring some laughter from our homes directly to our fans’ living rooms,” said The Tenderloins. "Although this isn't our usual format, this new show is a unique and intimate way to entertain our fans and further our relationship with those who have come to know us across eight seasons of Impractical Jokers.”

Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party is produced by Bongo Pictures, with Michael Bloom and Chris Wagner the executive producers and Chris Pizzi as co-executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Brian Quinn, James Murray, Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano and Charlie DeBevoise. Bloom is the showrunner.