Trump Slams 60 Minutes as 'Fake News'

President Trump called 60 Minutes' interview with whistleblower Rick Bright fake news, called CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell a third place anchor, and said the show was trying to demean the country to benefit the radical left.

In a 60 Minutes interview Sunday night (May 17) hosted by O'Donnell, Bright, formerly a top scientist with the Department of Health and Human Services, said the Trump Administration's COVID-19 response had been slow, prioritized politics over science, pushed the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine, and ultimately cost lives.

Following the show, President Trump fired off the following series of tweets, closing with a call for Viacom/CBS chair Shari Redstone to do something about 60 Minutes: