Trump Calls for Firing NBC's Chuck Todd

President Donald Trump tweeted late Sunday night (May 10) that Meet the Press host Chuck Todd should be fired, and aimed that tweet at FCC chairman Ajit Pai, tagging both Pai's and the FCC's twitter accounts in the feed.

Trump's tweet came after Meet the Press conceded it had used an abbreviated quote from Attorney General Bill Barr on Sunday's show, a quote that Todd used to criticize Barr for the Justice Department's decision not to press charges against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. The show said the cut was inadvertent.

The President attacked numerous media outlets last week during a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, calling CNN fake news, referring, as he often does, to MSNBC as MSDNC, and saying exiting NBC News president Andy Lack was "a hack" (

calling NBC parent "Concast" as he did in Sunday's tweet.