Trade Desk Offer Free Access to Digital Ad Training Program

The Trade Desk said it is making a revamped version of its digital advertising training platform free to all users through the end of the year.

The move is designed to help people learn new skills during a time when the job market is being impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

The Trade Desk Edge Academy provides online training in digital advertising, data-driven advertising and connected TV.

“During this time of market uncertainty, marketers are prioritizing ad opportunities that are measurable and comparable. This accelerated focus on data-driven decisioning is putting immediate pressure on skills development across the advertising industry,” said Jeff Green, founder and CEO of The Trade Desk. “Our revamped training platform will help meet this demand for new skills and certifications. And making these courses available at no cost will provide anyone looking to use this opportunity to break into one of the world’s fastest-growing industries with the most contemporary skills.”

Originally launched in 2013, The Trade Desk Edge Academy has been revised to account for the rapid pace of change in digital advertising. The platform includes instruction in digital marketing foundations, data-driven planning and measurement, forecasting and optimization, and data and inventory, across all marketing channels.

Upon successful completion of all courseware and exams, participants receive valuable professional certifications in three key areas: Marketing Foundations; Trading Essentials, and Data-Driven Planning.

Prior to this revamp, more than 11,000 professionals received professional certifications from The Trade Desk Edge Academy,