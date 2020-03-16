Trade Desk Integrates Data From Samba TV in Australia

Samba TV said its TV data is being integrated into The Trade Desk’s platform in Australia, the first step in an international expansion.

The Samba TV data will help Australian clients plan campaigns across screens and target specific TV audiences based on their TV viewing behavior.

“We’re delighted to deepen our partnership with a market leader like The Trade Desk that shares our mission to enhance the impact of programmatic advertising using the power of advanced capabilities of our TV viewership data and audience insights,” said Dan Ackerman, chief revenue officer at Samba TV. “Australia is one of the most innovative media markets in the world and advertisers here are looking for the most advanced tools to boost audience reach, optimize campaign frequency and deepen audience insight. Together we will bring these capabilities to market for the first time.”

Samba TV’s data is generated from Automated Content Recognition technology embedded in 26 million smart TV sets. The Australian media industry recently launched Virtual Australia--nicknamed VOZ--to provide all-screen, cross-platform reporting.

“TV consumption is changing and 2020 will be a watershed year for cross-screen measurement in Australia,” said James Bayes, GM Australia New Zealand, The Trade Desk. “Samba’s launch, made available first via The Trade Desk, together with the introduction of VOZ, will fundamentally change TV planning and reporting in Australia. We’re fully committed to supporting the growth of the TV industry through innovative data solutions that maximize the impact of premium, professionally produced content.

The Trade Desk and Samba TV have been working together in the U.S. since 2019.