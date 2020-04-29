Top executives at Nielsen are taking pay cuts through the COVID-19 crisis.

David Kenny

CEO David Kenny has agreed to a 30% cut in cash compensation that is effective May 1 through Sept. 30. Cash compensation includes salary and annual incentive payment.

Last year, Kenny took home $1.3 million in salary, a bonus of $2.5 million and non-equity incentive plan compensation of $2 million. His total compensation was $12.9 million.

Also agreeing to a 30% reduction is David Rawlinson, CEO of Nielsen’s Global Connect unit.

Nielsen’s CFO, chief legal and corporate affairs officer, chief human resources officer and corporate controller have agreed to reductions of 20% in total cash compensation.

Other members of the senior leadership team have agreed to reduce their cash compensation by up to 20%

Each of the company’s independent directors have agreed to reduce their cash compensation by up to 30%.

Senior executives have agreed to give up their salaries and other compensation at media companies including Comcast and the Walt Disney Co.