Top Fox Execs Give Up Pay Amid COVID-19 Crisis

CEO Lachlan Murdoch forgoing 100% of salary from May through September

A number of top Fox Corp. executives have agreed to temporary salary cuts as the company deals with the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Fox’s named executive officers, including CEO Lachlan Murdoch are giving up 100% of their base salaries from May 1 through Sept. 30.

For the same period, other key senior executives of the company are voluntarily agreeing to forgo 50% of their base salaries.

Executives at a number of other media companies, including Comcast and The Walt Disney Co. previously announced decisions to forgo salary during the crisis.

Other companies have instituted layoffs and furloughs of employees.