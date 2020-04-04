TNT Adds ShaqNights! To Thursdays Starting April 9

TNT said it is turning Thursday night into ShaqNight! featuring NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

The network is moving up the start of its docu-series Shaq Life, which provides a behind-the-scenes look at the more-than-life-sized things that O’Neal does when he’s not co-hosting TNT’s award-winning Inside the NBA.

Each episode of Shaq Life at 9 p.m. will be preceded by a virtual watch party, with O’Neal and some of his famous friends watching their favorite moves from couches in their respective homes.

To tip off ShaqNight! a donation is being made to one of O’Neal’s favorite organizations, the Boys & Girls Club of America. Each follow Thursday, a donation will be made to a charitable organization chosen by Shaq’s guest.

“I can’t wait for viewers to join me on Thursday nights,” said O’Neal. “I hope ShaqNight will deliver laughs, fun, and entertainment into people’s homes at a time when we need it most.”

Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, Shaq Life is produced by Steve Michaels, Jodi Flynn and James Macnab of The Content Group. Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures, Perry Rogers, Colin Smeeton, Mike Parris and Emmy Award winner Rory Karpf serve as executive producers. Karpf is also showrunner.

“Now more than ever, families are seeking out ways to connect, find comfort and be entertained,” said Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS, and truTV. “In these challenging times, our aim is to go the extra mile to provide uplifting programming and Shaq, with his trademark extraordinary energy and enthusiasm, jumped at the chance to welcome viewers into his life.”