TLC Debuts Late-Night Show ‘Find Love Live’ May 10

TLC premieres the singles-finding-partners show Find Love Live May 10. Airing in the 11 p.m. ET/PT slot, the show airs for three consecutive Sundays.

Sukanya Krishnan of WNYW New York hosts.

Find Love Live was originally scheduled to premiere earlier this month. Without a full production crew due to the pandemic, Find Love Live will air as a remote production.

Viewers are invited to get a peek “inside the virtual first encounters of the resulting pairs” on the program.

“The runaway success of relationship programming like the 90 Day Fiancé franchise proves that the eternal story of love, of finding ‘the one,’ continues to captivate viewers. Even in the days of social distancing, people want to make a meaningful connection and, hopefully, end up sharing their lives with that special someone,” said Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC. “And with the country staying home, what better way to celebrate love and togetherness, than helping singles find their match virtually and for the rest of us to root for them in the process.”