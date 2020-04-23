‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Pushed to Summer on Bravo

The season five premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac shifts from May 3 to summer. Bravo did not give a reason, but numerous series have seen production held up due to coronavirus.

(Photo by: Sophy Holland/Bravo)

Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett return, and new housewife Wendy Osefo joins the cast. Osefo brings “brains and sass, and she’s making sure the ladies put some respect on her name,” said Bravo.

Bryant rekindles a relationship with her ex-husband, pastor Jamal Bryant. Darby and husband are “in heavenly bliss,” said Bravo, with a new baby. Dixon and Juan “have been through hell and back.”

New arrival Osefo is a Nigerian-American doctor, and a professor, political analyst and entrepreneur.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Lauren Volonakis and Kemar Bassaragh the executive producers. Andy Cohen also exec produces.