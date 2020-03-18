‘The Price is Right’ and ‘Let’s Make a Deal’ Swap Hosts

The Price is Right and Let’s Make a Deal take part in Mash-Up Week starting March 23, which will see the daytime shows swap hosts, announcers, models and games. Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady will host The Price Is Right, with that show’s host, Drew Carey, helming LMAD.

LMAD games Car Pong, Gold Rush, Go For a Spin and other games will be played on The Price is Right. Plinko, Dice Game, Cliffhangers and The Wheel, among others, will turn up on Let’s Make a Deal.

LMAD announcer Jonathan Mangum and model Tiffany Coyne shift to TPIR for the week, while announcer George Gray and models Rachel Reynolds, James O’Halloran and Devin Goda move to Let’s Make a Deal.

Both shows are produced by Fremantle.