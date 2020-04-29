Paley Center Salute to 'Parks and Rec' Airs Thursday on NBC Ahead of Reunion

NBC and The Paley Center for Media will pay tribute to comedy series, Parks and Recreation on Thursday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The Paley Center branded special, The Paley Center for Media Salutes Parks and Recreation will air on NBC at 8 p.m. as it looks back on memorable moments from the show and behind the scenes footage. At 8:30 p.m. NBC will air A Parks and Recreation Special with the cast reuniting virtually. Guest appearances include Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope as she tries to stay connected with her friends "in a time of social distancing."

The Paley Center for Media Salutes Parks and Recreation and NBC's original A Parks and Recreation Special will be available on Friday, May 1 on Peacock to Comcast Xfinity subscribers as well as Hulu and the NBC app.

The series ran for seven seasons on NBC from 2009-2015. The cast included Poehler, Chris Pratt, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott and Retta.

“For seven seasons, television viewers could not get enough of Leslie Knope, Ron Swanson and the rest of the team from the Pawnee, Ind., Parks and Recreation department,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president & CEO. “We’re thrilled to partner with NBC to present this behind-the-scenes look at the revered series.”

“There has been an incredible response since we announced the all-new A Parks and Recreation Special and that’s truly a tribute to what this show means to people,” said Doug Vaughan, executive VP, special programs, NBC Entertainment. “It’s a testament to the cast and producers that ‘Parks’ remains such a touchstone and beloved comedy for its millions of fans around the world.”

Parks and Recreation is a production of Deedle-Dee Productions, Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Universal Television. Greg Daniels, Michael Schur, Howard Klein, David Miner, Morgan Sackett and Dean Holland serve as executive producers for the series.

The Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation will be produced by The Paley Center for Media in association with Brad Lachman Productions. Reidy, Diane Lewis and Brad Lachman will executive produce. Bill Bracken will co-executive produce.