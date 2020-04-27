‘The Daily Show’ Expands to 45 Minutes on Comedy Central

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has expanded to 45 minutes following the success of The Daily Social Distancing Show, said Comedy Central. Longer episodes begin April 27. The show airs weeknights 11 p.m. ET/PT.

It is the first time in the program’s 24-year history that The Daily Show will run for 45 minutes, not 30.

Recent guests include New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Comedy Central said the expanded episodes arrive “at a moment in time when viewers are heading to Noah, not just for satire and escapism, but also for an honest point of view and as a source of trustworthy information.”

Late in 2014, Noah became a correspondent on The Daily Show. When host Jon Stewart stepped down, Noah took on the host’s role in September 2015.

The Daily Social Distancing Show began last month, with Noah hosting from home amidst the pandemic.