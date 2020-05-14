The CW to Start New Season in January

The CW will launch its new season in January 2021, while fall 2020 will have a mix of original and acquired programming. The CW made the announcement on its usual Upfront Week day, despite the pandemic shutting down live presentations.

Starting in January, All American and Black Lightning air on Mondays. Tuesdays it’s The Flash and new drama Superman & Lois. Wednesdays have Riverdale and Nancy Drew and Thursdays are new show Walker, starring Jared Padalecki, and Legacies. Fridays it’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line is It Anyway? Sundays offer Batwoman and Charmed.

The fall will offer DC Universe show Swamp Thing, CBS All Access series Tell Me a Story, Canadian show Coroner and British comedy Dead Pixels, along with Pandora, The Outpost, Two Sentence Horror Stories, World’s Funniest Animals, Masters of Illusion, Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

“This year, The CW has made the proactive strategic decision to launch its new season in January 2021, rolling out a lineup of our signature returning series which will be joined next year by our four new series, including the return of the DC’s most iconic superhero in Superman & Lois, the return of the Texas Rangers in Walker, the reimagined Kung Fu and the rebellious drama The Republic of Sarah. And by moving our new season to January, we are stocking our fall with a balance of original and acquired scripted series and alternative programming that fits The CW brand and provides fresh programming through the fourth quarter,” said Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW.

The CW typically starts its season in October. Pedowitz stressed that the fall will not be full of reruns.

“In 2021, The CW will have more original scripted programming throughout the year, week in and week out, than we have ever had, fueling our multiplatform ecosystem, which combines linear TV, our best in class AVOD services and unparalleled reach on social media,” said Pedowitz. “Additionally, next year, The CW will have full stacking rights to eight series to stream on our free, ad-supported digital platforms.”

The mid-season will have new shows Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah, and veterans DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, In the Dark, Roswell, New Mexico and Supergirl.

Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah got straight-to-series orders.

“As we manage the current crisis, we’ve developed a methodical programming strategy for this year and well into next that we believe works for The CW, our advertisers, affiliates and audience, while keeping the health and safety of our productions and creative partners front of mind,” Pedowitz added.

Pedowitz said the network’s strategy gives talent, producers and studios “ample time to get the shows up and running in the best and safest way possible.”