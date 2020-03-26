The CW Shares Start Dates For ‘In the Dark’ and ‘DC’s Stargirl’

Season two of ‘In the Dark’ on April 16

The CW shared spring premiere dates, which sees season two of In the Dark debut April 16 and DC’s Stargirl premiere May 19.

Perry Mattfeld stars in In the Dark. She plays Murphy, a messy twenty-something who struggles with love, alcohol and blindness. CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Red Hour Films, produce the show. Executive producers are Corinne Kingsbury, Ben Stiller, Jackie Cohn, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael Showalter and Emily Fox .

DC’s Stargirl follows high school student Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of heroes to stop the villains of the past. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson and Amy Smart star. That show debuts a day after its digital debut on DC Universe.

Geoff Johns executive produces with Melissa Carter, who is co-showrunner, and Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Greg Beeman. Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions produce the series in association with Warner Bros. Television.