Telemundo Stations to Air Climate Change Documentary ‘Cambio Climatico’ April 22

Telemundo stations will air the documentary Cambio Climatico (Climate Change) April 22. The 30-minute special is produced by KXTX in Dallas-Fort Worth. KXTX Chief Meteorologist Nestor Flecha hosts and meteorologists Michelle Trujillo of KVEA Los Angeles, Ariel Rodriguez of WSCV Miami, Pedro Montoro of WNJU New York and Carlos Robles of KTMD Houston pitch in.

Those stations are owned by Telemundo.

The talent “takes audiences across various cities to chronicle how climate changes are affecting local ecosystems and industries, and causing local communities to experience intense weather patterns,” said Telemundo.

The special represents the Telemundo stations’ first-ever use of augmented reality tech for a documentary.

Cambio Climatico kicks off in Alaska’s Matanuska Glacier, where Flecha explains how warming trends have accelerated the melting of the glacier.

It ventures on to Santa Monica to look at wildfires, Fresno to look at agriculture, Miami to study sea levels, New York to examine snow storms and coastal flooding, Niagara Falls to study lake temperatures and Houston to examine severe flooding.