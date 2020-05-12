Telemundo Shares New Season Plans

Telemundo shared its lineup for the upcoming TV season. New series include Café, con Aroma de Mujer, which it calls a “modern adaptation of a telenovela.” Written by Fernando Gaitan, Café, con Aroma de Mujer returns 26 years after it was a hit. “Relive the magic of Hacienda Casablanca and the story of Gaviota and Sebastian, who will have to overcome the resistance from the Vallejo family, loves from the past and the obstacle of belonging to two different worlds,” said Telemundo.

RCN Colombia produces and William Levy and Carmen Villalobos star.

Buscando A Frida comes from Telemundo Global Studios. Inspired by Dónde Está Elisa, it recounts the life of the Pons family and how it changes when their 16-year-old daughter disappears the night of her father’s birthday party.

Starring Mexican superstar Fernando Colunga, Malverde, El Santo Patron is a Telemundo Global Studios production. Inspired by a true story, the series tells the story of a boy, born in Sinaloa in 1870, who will ultimately become a legendary figure.

El Domo del Dinero is a competition series that “highlights athleticism, wits and teamwork,” said Telemundo.

Returning shows are competition series Exatlon Estados Unidos, Enemigo Intimo and Falsa Identidad.

“While the pandemic came unexpectedly and has presented many challenges, Latinos are extremely resilient, continuing to be an influential demographic shaping the future of the American economy," said Monica Gil, chief marketing officer and executive VP, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “Today’s Hispanics are voracious omnichannel consumers who engage across all platforms and want dynamic content that reflects their youth, values and unique cultural experiences. We are excited to present a sneak peek of next season’s lineup including family-friendly reality competitions and contemporary scripted storytelling designed to build authentic connections with our audience on the platforms of their choice.”

Shows on the Peacock streaming platform include Armas de Mujer, starring Kate del Castillo, and library titles such as 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos, Betty en NY, El Baron and Preso No. 1.

Telemundo has two news shows on Quibi.