Telemundo Reaches Out to Struggling Business

NBCUniversal's Telemundo network has teamed with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to help small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus restrictions.

They have launched a national Nuestros Negocios (Our Businesses) campaign. It will use Telemundo network, TV station affiliates and digital and social platforms to promote small and medium-sized Hispanic-owned businesses to help keep them afloat in a sea of social distancers.

Those are the same businesses who likely support Telemundo stations with TV ad dollars that are drying up around the country.

"During these challenging times, it is critical that we help them overcome this unprecedented crisis,” said Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group. “More than ever, it is our responsibility to stand with the nearly 4.4 million Hispanic businesses that provide essential products, services and jobs to our community every day. They are the economic future of America.”

The campaign includes weekly spotlights on Hispanic businesses and resource guides including tips on navigating the Small Business Debt Relief Program in the CARES Act coronavirus aid bill. It will also host online social media forums with financial experts (The Profit's Marcus Lemonis among them), with playback in both Spanish and English.

