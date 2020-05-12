Taboola Makes Content Deal With NBCU TV Station Sites

Taboola, who provides a content feed to publishers, said it has signed a five-year deal with the NBCUniversal Owned Television Station division.

The stations will add the Taboola feed on desktop, tablet and mobile web sites in order to increase user engagement and revenue.

“Our owned stations division has had a lot of success implementing Taboola’s content recommendation platform onto our local NBC/Telemundo sites over the last several years," said Shawn Makhijani, senior VP of business development and strategy, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations. "Taboola’s products and technology coupled with their ability to drive meaningful user engagement to our sites, has more than proven its value for us. Given our long history and successful track record with Taboola, the decision to renew our partnership was an easy one.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“I could not be more excited to continue our long standing partnership with the NBC and Telemundo owned stations division as the group continues to drive innovation on the local level to help inform audiences in any language through their high-caliber local journalism,” added Adam Singolda, founder & CEO, Taboola. “This partnership is very important to us, and we will continue to double-down on quality journalism for users in the U.S. and around the globe.”

Taboola recently made a deal extending its strategic relationship with NBC News for an additional five years.