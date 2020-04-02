T-Mobile Offering Free Quibi Service to Customers

Fresh of the closure of its $31 billion acquisition of America’s No. 4 consumer wireless option, Sprint, T-Mobile announced today that’s giving away new mobile-first streaming service Quibi to subscribers on select wireless plans.

T-Mobile has already had its “Netflix on Us” promotion in place for some time. That program delivers the $11.99 base tier of the SVOD service for free to specific T-Mobile wireless plan customers.

These customers will now receive both Netflix and the $4.99-a-month base tier of Quibi for free for 12 months. After that first year, they’ll have to decide between the “Quibi on Us” and the “Netflix on Us” promotions.

Quibi launches April 6, promising an onslaught of original series from well known movie and television talents, all of them cut up into “quick-bite” episodes of 10 minutes or less, and optimized for profile and landscape modes.

Quibi has two tiers: a $4.99 iteration with commercials; and a $7.99 version with no commercials.

The “Quibi on Us” promotion is eligible for customers paying for two or more voice lines at standard rates on Magenta and ONE plans. Military members and first responders are also eligible, as are small business customers with up to 12 lines.

"T-Mobile customers have always been ahead of the curve—streaming more data, watching more mobile video—so when we first heard about Quibi, we knew our customers would love it!” said Mike Sievert, newly appointed president and CEO of T-Mobile, in a statement. “And, with more of us staying home right now, Quibi’s never been more needed. It comes on the scene with a totally different experience, made for mobile, quick to watch and as entertaining as anything you’ve ever seen.”