Syndication Ratings: 'Live' Leads Talk for Second Straight Week

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan led the syndicated talkers for a second straight week as Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest continued to host the show from their respective homes in the week ending April 5.

The show, which aired one encore episode during the week, dipped 4% after hitting a more than two-year high in the previous week to a 2.5 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Live also led the talk shows among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 with a 1.2.

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil, partially in repeats and riddled with preemptions, held steady at a second-place 2.1. Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres dropped 6% to a 1.6 for third place overall.

CTD’s Rachael Ray, who also has begun shooting segments from her home, recovered 9% to a 1.2, tying NBCU’s unchanged Maury.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams both weakened 8% to a 1.1 NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, CTD’s The Doctors and Warner Bros.’ The Real all remained at a 1.0, 0.6 and 0.6, respectively.

NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer slumped 25% to a 0.3.

NBCU’s The Kelly Clarkson Show, which was in repeats on all five days, still held its ground at a 1.3 to take fourth place among all 14 talkers. In the week of April 6, Kelly Clarkson started airing segments produced from Clarkson’s ranch in Montana.

Disney-ABC’s Tamron Hall began featuring new segments from her home on Monday, March 30, along with highlights from previously aired episodes, and added 10% to a 1.1, matching its season high.

SPT’s Mel Robbins which -- unlike Kelly Clarkson and Tamron Hall, will not return for a second season -- was flat at a 0.4.

CTD’s Judge Judy was mostly in repeats and heavily preempted, easing 3% to a 6.3. Hot Bench, also in reruns for the most part, backtracked 4% to a 2.2 but ranked as the week’s third-highest rated show in daytime behind Judge Judy and Live.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court gained 7% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis maintained its 1.0 for a second straight week. Fox’s Divorce Court and Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence both held at a 0.8 and 0.5, respectively.

Among the rookie courts, NBCU’s Judge Jerry aired repeats on all five days but held steady at a 0.9. MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court declined 17% to a 0.5, while Trifecta's Protection Court stayed at a 0.3 for the 29th straight week.

CTD’s Jeopardy! and Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud both fell back 1% to a 7.2 and a 7.0 respectively, taking first and second place in overall syndication. Meanwhile, CTD’s Wheel of Fortune skidded 19% to a 5.8.

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask was unchanged at a 0.6.

Fox’s rookie game show, 25 Words or Less, starring Meredith Vieira, again logged a 1.3, while SPT’s off-GSN America Says was stable at a 0.9.

Disney’s RightThisMinute managed a 0.9 for a second straight week.

CTD’s Inside Edition led the magazines at a flat 3.2, just ahead of sister show Entertainment Tonight, which added 3% to a 3.1.

NBCU’s Access Hollywood added 9% to a 1.2, tying Warner Bros.’ unchanged TMZ. Warner Bros.’ Extra backed off 8% from its season-high to a 1.1.

CTD’s DailyMailTV stood pat at its season high 0.9. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page stayed at a 0.2 for the 40th straight week.

NBCU’s off-network version of Dateline dipped 8% to a 1.1, while SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol and NBCU’s Chicago PD both held at a 0.9.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory heated up 3% to a 3.5. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing fell back 4% to a 2.2. Disney’s Modern Family, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Disney’s Family Guy all stayed at a 1.5, 1.4 and 1.2, respectively. SPT’s The Goldbergs and SPT’s Seinfeld both were steady at a 1.1, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which increased 10%. Warner Bros.’ Mom and 2 Broke Girls and Disney’s Black-ish all broke even at a 1.0.