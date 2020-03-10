Syndicated Shows Suspend Studio Audiences Due to Coronavirus

Several syndicated shows are taping without live studio audiences in light of coronavirus.

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, which are produced at Sony Pictures Television in Culver City, Calif., and Dr. Phil, which tapes at Stage 29 on the CBS lot in Hollywood, both have said they are suspending studio audiences in light of the outbreak. None of the audience-free shows will air until later this year.

That suspension will affect 12 episodes of Dr. Phil at this point. Dr. Phil Executive Producer Carla Pennington hopes to resume tapings with studio audiences, which include about 300 people per show, during the week of March 23.

CBS also announced last week that The Amazing Race, which takes place in countries throughout the world and requires lots of travel, was suspending production.