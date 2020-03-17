Syndicated Ratings: 'Jeopardy,' 'Judy' Tie For Overall Syndication Lead

CBS Television Distribution’s Jeopardy! led the syndicated games for the 10th straight week, including one tie, in the sluggish session ended March 8.

For the week, Jeopardy! was steady at a 6.4 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Season-to-date, Jeopardy! is the second-highest rated show in syndication behind only CBS Television Distribution’s Judge Judy, which has been the number-one show in first-run every year for the past decade.

Jeopardy! has been hosted by Alex Trebek, who is currently battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, since 1984. Trebek made news and lit up Twitter late last week when he mistakenly referred to winning contestant Jessica Babbit as cartoon character Jessica Rabbit.

Meanwhile, Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud dipped 3% to a 6.1 tying CTD’s Wheel of Fortune, which was flat for a third straight week.

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask stayed at a 0.5 for the fifth consecutive week.

Among the rookie games, Fox’s 25 Words or Less, which will return next season, logged a 1.1 for the fourth straight week, while Sony Pictures Television’s off-GSN America Says, which will not return, slid 13% to a 0.7.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute held at a 0.8 for the sixth straight week.

Elsewhere in access, none of the magazines improved due in part to preemptions from and competition with Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the 2020 primaries with one-third of all delegates awarded in 14 states and one territory.

CTD’s Inside Edition remained at a 2.8 for the third straight week and finished just ahead of sister show Entertainment Tonight which downticked 4% to a 2.7.

NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood, which was bumped by election coverage in many markets, slipped 7% to a 1.3. Warner Bros.’ TMZ stayed at a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ Extra hung tough at a 0.9 despite 13 preemptions in the top 60 markets for super Tuesday and NHL hockey. CTD’s DailyMailTV held its ground at a 0.8. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page published a 0.2 for the 36th straight week.

In daytime, the top five court shows all lost ground. Judge Judy was in repeats for part of the week and dipped 3% to a 6.4 but still topped the gavelers for the 1,224th week in a row and tied Jeopardy! at the top of the overall chart.

CTD’s Hot Bench fell back 5% to a 2.0, matching Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan as daytime’s third-highest rated show after only Judy and CTD’s Dr. Phil.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court pulled back 7% to a 1.3, while its Judge Mathis moved down 11% to a 0.8. Fox’s Divorce Court, which adds new judge Faith Jenkins in July, slumped 14% to a 0.6. Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence rebounded 25% to a 0.5.

Among the court rookies, NBCU’s Judge Jerry, recently renewed for year two, was in reruns on all five days and eased 11% to a 0.8.

MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court slipped and fell 17% to a 0.5. Trifecta’s Protection Court stayed at a 0.3 for the 25th straight week.

Dr. Phil aired repeats on two of the five days and backed off 14% to a 2.4, but still led or tied for first among the talkers for the 179th time in the last 183 weeks. Among women 25-54, Dr. Phil also led with a 0.9.

Back in households, Live, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, NBCU’s Maury, and CTD’s Rachael Ray all stayed put at a 2.0, 1.9, 1.3, 1.1 and 1.0, respectively.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos weakened 10% to a 0.9, while SPT’s Dr. Oz, Warner Bros.’ The Real, CTD’s The Doctors and NBCU’s out-of production syndicated run of Jerry Springer all were on par with the prior week’s 0.9, 0.6, 0.5 and 0.3, respectively.

Among the new talkers, NBCU’s season-to-date rookie leader Kelly Clarkson, already renewed for season two, held steady at a 1.3, tying Wendy Williams for fourth among the 14 talkers in households.

Disney’s Tamron Hall, also renewed for a second season, was in repeats on all five days and gave back 10% to a 09.

SPT’s Mel Robbins, which will end after this season, remained at a 0.4 for a third straight week.

NBCU’s off-network crime strip Dateline stood pat at a 1.1 for the fourth week in a row. SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol and NBCU’s scripted procedural strip Chicago PD both sagged 10% to a 0.9.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-network sitcoms at a stable at a 3.2. Disney’s Last Man Standing sat back 9% to a 2.0. Disney’s Modern Family, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Disney’s Family Guy all were flat at a 1.5, 1.3 and 1.2, respectively. SPT’s The Goldbergs eroded 8% to a 1.1. SPT’s Seinfeld stayed at a 1.0 for the fifth straight week, while Disney’s Black-ish backtracked 10% to a 0.9, tying Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, Mike & Molly and Mom, all of which held steady.