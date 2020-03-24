Summer Olympics Postponed Until 2021

The Summer Olympics have been postponed with the coronavirus crisis growing worldwide. The Games were to be held in Tokyo starting in July. They will take place in summer 2021 in Japan.

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made the announcement on March 24.

NBC airs the Olympics.

The Olympics have never before been postponed. The 1916 Summer Games were cancelled due to World War I and the Summer and Winter Games were cancelled in 1940 and 1944 due to World War II.

Abe said he asked IOC president Thomas Bach for a one-year delay, and Bach agreed.

Bach said last week that canceling the Games outright is not an option.