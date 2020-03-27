Streaming on Connected TVs Up 24%, Comscore Finds

Streaming is picking up steam as the Coronavirus crisis changes consumer viewing habits, Comscore said.

That’s good news for Netflix, which gets the largest share of over-the-top video consumption.

For March 1 through March 16, streaming hours via connected TVs are up 24% compared to a year ago, and hours streamed using a streaming box or stick are up 16%.

There are more households using streaming boxes and stick and those homes account for 56% of over-the-top streaming hours in March, compared to 32% for CTV.

Comscore noted that the growth has accelerated in the last three days, as connected TV hours rose 34% and streaming box/stick hours are up 20%.

Netflix drew a 37% share of OTT hours during the first half of March, according to Comcast. Netflix is followed by YouTube, with a 21% share; Amazon Prime Video, 16%; Hulu, 12%; and others accounting for 14%.

"Comscore's latest information shows that the millions of Americans who are remaining indoors to comply with Coronavirus public health measures are hungry for news and entertainment, and streaming options are an increasingly important piece of the consumption pie along with traditional TV," said Comscore CEO Bill Livek. "Advertisers who are looking to pivot their planning to match the rapidly-changing media consumption landscape can benefit from engaging with these growing audiences."