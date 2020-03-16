Starks Seeks Emergency 5.9 Use

Geoffrey Starks

If FCC commissioner Geoffrey Starks has his way, the agency won’t even wait for its official order on freeing up some of the 5.9-GHz band for next-generation broadband before making it available for use, at least temporarily.

Pitching a coronavirus response plan to the Senate Financial Services Committee on March 10, one of the commissioner’s proposals for an emergency virus response plan was to temporarily authorize use of the band to boost WiFi capacity.

The idea is that if there are major quarantines and school closings related to the virus, as was already happening in New Rochelle, New York, broadband-enabled schooling and health care will become even more important.