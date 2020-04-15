SpotX Placing COVID-19 PSAs with Media Owners

SpotX said it is using its video advertising platform to place public service announcements in over-the-top and online video inventory donated by A+E Networks, Discovery, Philo, Gameloft and SendtoNews.

SpotX is also working with Amobee, DoubleVerify and Universal McCann as part of the effort.

The PSA were created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

“The COVID-19 virus is obviously having an impact on all of us around the world and on our industry as a whole,” said Mike Laband, senior VP, platform at SpotX. “We are extremely grateful to our supply partners who are donating video ad inventory to this important cause and are working alongside us to ensure these important messages about social distancing, personal hygiene, and mental health awareness are seen by the public during this critical time.”

In March the value of ad inventory donated to PSAs grew by 304% in March on the SpotX platform. In April, SpotX expects that to rise to 2,219%. The majority of the PSAs are COVID-19 related, with 67% running on connected TVs, 29% on the web and 4% on mobile.

“Since many people around the globe are currently staying home, we have the ability to reach audiences at scale with these important video messages during a time when the public needs to see and hear them the most,” said Bill Murray, VP, programmatic revenue and ad products at Discovery. “We are proud to support this vital initiative by donating premium inventory, and feel hopeful that we can make an impact alongside our fellow media owners.”

SpotX will be serving the video ads through private marketplaces with each media owner and providing its services for the PSA campaign pro bono.