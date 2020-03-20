Sports Fans Turn to News as Virus Wipes Out Games

Inscape

On their first weekend without sports because of the coronavirus crisis, sports fans tuned to news, according to data from Inscape.

Over March 14 and 15, sports fans watched 40% more C-SPAN, 35% more CNN, 16% more CNBC, 16% more MSNBC and 7% more Fox News, compared to the previous weekend.

Sports fans also increased their viewing of Discovery Family by 39%, Travel Channel by 28% and Spanish-language Universo by 29%.

Overall linear viewers watched 10% more content overall and streaming viewers also watched more content.

The most binge watched show over the weekend according to Inscape is Law & Order: SVU. It is followed by Westworld, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Office and The Big Bang Theory.

Inscape gets its data from 14 million Vizio TVs.