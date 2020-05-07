Sponsorships Sold Out for Tiger-Mickelson Golf Match

Illustrating the pent up demand for live TV sports, Turner Sports has sold out the sponsorships for the upcoming Capital One’s The Match: Champions For Charity, pitting Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

In addition to Capital One, presenting sponsors are Audi of America, Michelob Ultra and Progressive.

Cisco and DraftKings are content integration partners and AT&T, HBO Max, Callaway, Wheels Up and E-Z-Go are associate sponsors.

The event will be simulcast on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN on May 24 at 3 p.m. ET., which pre-match coverage on the Bleacher Report App.

While television ads are sold out, some digital packages are still available via Bleacher Report, House of Highlights and Xandr.

Turner's Ernie Johnson with Phil, Tiger, Tom and Peyton.

Turner Sports’ parent company WarnerMedia and the golfers will be donating $10 million to COVID-19 relief charities.

The event is a rematch of the Tiger-Mickelson pay-per-view showdown in 2018. Because of technical difficulties viewers wound up watching for free or getting their money back.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unimaginable tragedy and heartbreak,” said Jeff Zucker, chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports. “We’re hopeful this event and platform will help raise meaningful funding for COVID-19 relief, while also providing a source of brief distraction and entertainment for all sports fans.”

Live coverage will feature unprecedented access with all players having open mics throughout the entire competition, including the capability to communicate directly with other golfers and the broadcast commentators.

“At Capital One, we’re committed to supporting our customers, communities and partners through this difficult time, and that is why we are proud to be the returning title sponsor of Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity. This wonderful event will bring four of the world's best athletes together for a tremendous cause," said Marc Mentry, chief brand officer, Capital One. “Capital One knows our customers are passionate about sports, which is why we are excited to support this event and to help bring awareness to these amazing charities."