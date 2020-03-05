'Spicer & Co.' Adds Co-Host

Lyndsay Keith has been tapped to co-host Spicer & Co., the new Newsmax series hosted by former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The show, which airs at 6 p.m. weekdays, launched this week.

Keith adds the '& Co' to Sean Spicer's new Newsmax series

Keith is a former brand strategist at Google and was also deputy communications director of the Republican National Committee and an adviser to the Mitt Romney presidential campaign. Spicer called her a friend and colleague.

“Lyndsay brings the winning combination of a strong camera presence and experience at the RNC and on political campaigns to Newsmax,” said Newsmax chief content officer Elliot Jacobson.