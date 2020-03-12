Small Satellite Symposium Cancelled

The symposium had been scheduled for March 26 at the Hilton National Mall in Washington. It was sponsored by the Universities Space Research Association and the Space Policy Institute of The George Washington University.

The FCC has been encouraging the deployment of constellations of small satellites as a way to deliver competitive broadband services.

The symposium was planning to look into various issues, including shorter lifecycles, crowded orbits and space debris, but also the upsides that move telecommunications and other satellites out of the realm of the expensive, exclusive and risky province of government programs.