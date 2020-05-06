Sinclair Agrees to Pay Record $48 Million Penalty

Sinclair Broadcasting will pay a record $48 million civil penalty to resolve three outstanding FCC investigations, the FCC said Wednesday, but it will not revoke the broadcasters licenses, as some had sought.

That is twice the previous $24 million record paid by Univision in 2007 settlement with the FCC.

Sinclair is settling investigations into 1) it's disclosure of information related to its attempted merger with Tribune, 2) whether it was negotiating retransmission consent in good faith, and 3) its failure to identify sponsors of content it produced for Sinclair and non-Sinclair stations.

“Sinclair’s conduct during its attempt to merge with Tribune was completely unacceptable,” he said in a statement. "Today’s penalty, along with the failure of the Sinclair/Tribune transaction, should serve as a cautionary tale to other licensees seeking Commission approval of a transaction in the future. On the other hand, I disagree with those who, for transparently political reasons, demand that we revoke Sinclair’s licenses. While they don’t like what they perceive to be the broadcaster’s viewpoints, the First Amendment still applies around here.”

Part of the settlement is the $13 million the FCC proposed fining Sinclair over not disclosing paid programming, which was itself the biggest fine for a sponsorship ID violation. Sinclair has agreed to admit it did, indeed, violate those ID rules.

The announcement came the same day Sinclair announced its first quarter financial results.