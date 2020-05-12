Sichel, Kalosieh Join AMC Distribution Organization

AMC Networks said it added two senior executives to its distribution group.

Jon Sichel, formerly with Discovery, was named executive VP of distribution sales and strategy. He will report to Joshua Reader, president of distribution and development.

Also joining AMC is Barbara Kalosieh as senior VP of distribution. She’d previously been with GoNoodle Inc., and will report to Sichel.

“I’m thrilled to welcome these two leaders to our company and to our Distribution team,” Reader said. “They both bring a wealth of experience and an ability to think creatively and with an emphasis on the new opportunities that exist and continue to evolve for a world class creator of original content. At a time when it is more important than ever to employ a facile and broad-minded approach to our core distribution relationships, Jon and Barbara each bring their own unique, comprehensive and growth-oriented skills and clear records of success to this key area of our business.”

Sichel will lead the strategy, negotiation and management of the company’s relationship with key distributors. He was general manager of content acquisitions and operations for Discovery’s lifestyle and entertainment brands. Before that he was with Scripps Networks Interactive and Travel Channel, which was acquired by Scripps. He was a member of the transition teams from Travel Channel to Scripps and Scripps to Discovery.

Before GoNoodle, Kalosieh was with Discovery Education, but spent the most of her career at Scripps Networks Interactive, where she oversaw network partnerships with distributors. With AMC, she will oversee all aspects of the company’s networks with affiliates.