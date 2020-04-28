Shudder Sets Early Release of Zombie Film ‘Blood Quantum’

With movie theaters closed AMC Networks’ Shudder streaming platform is planning an early release of zombie thriller Blood Quantum on April 28.

The release of the film, directed by Jeff Barnaby, is part of Shudder’s “Halfway to Halloween Month” programming stunt, which also includes Cursed Films and new season of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs and Australian horror series Wolf Creek.

Shudder is also continuing its extended 30-day free trial for new members.

“We knew the film was important and timely when we acquired it last year, but given recent events, Blood Quantum’s themes of isolation, fear of contagion, and humanity struggling with the ramifications of a global virus have only grown more relevant,” said Shudder General Manager Craig Engler. “When a theatrical release became untenable due to the real-world pandemic, we decided to accelerate the launch of Barnaby’s film so it would reach the biggest audience possible.”

Blood Quantum stars Michael Greyeyes, Forrest Goodluck, Kiowa Gordon, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Olivia Scriven, Stonehorse Lone Goeman, Brandon Oakes, William Belleau, Devery Jacobs and Gary Farmer.

Blood Quantum is produced by Quebec-based production company Prospector Films as well as John Christou and Robert Vroom. It is executive produced by Todd Brown, Nate Bolotin, Gabe Scarpelli, Ryan Shoup, Adrian Love and Noah Segal.