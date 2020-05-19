Sherri Shepherd Joining Fox's 'Dish Nation' as Co-Host

Sherri Shepherd is joining Fox’s Dish Nation as co-host starting in August, said Stephen Brown, executive vice president of programming and development, Fox Television Stations, Tuesday.

Shepherd served as guest host for the program, which follows a rotating roster of radio deejay teams in different markets as they chat about the entertainment and pop culture news of the day, last November and December. Dish Nation’s radio teams currently include Atlanta’s Headkrack, Gary with da Tea, Da Brat and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, as well as Los Angeles’ Heidi Hamilton and Frank Kramer from KLOS’s Heidi, Frosty, and Frank, and iHeartRadio’s Chuey Martinez.

“What sets Dish Nation apart from other entertainment news is its humor, and Sherri Shepherd is one of the funniest ladies in the business,” said Brown in a statement. “Sherri’s experience from years of comedy and daytime television have groomed her to fit right in with the playful banter between our co-hosts.”



Shepherd is currently co-starring in Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias, with season two expected out this summer. She co-hosted ABC’s The View from 2007-15 and has appeared on such primetime series as Trial and Error, Rosewood, Man With a Plan, 30 Rock, How I Met Your Mother and more. She also works as a stand-up comedian with several specials to her credit, and she’s written best-selling books, including “Plan D: How to Lose Weight and Beat Diabetes (Even If You Don't Have It),” and “Permission Slips: Every Woman's Guide to Giving Herself a Break."