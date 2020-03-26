Sen. Klobuchar's Husband Out of Hospital

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) signaled her husband, John Bessler, is back at home and on the mend after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

“Thanks to all who sent kind words and prayers for my husband John. He has coronavirus and has been in the hospital for pneumonia and low oxygen," she said in a statement. "He took a good turn, was just released and is now recovering at home. Thanks to those who cared for him and for all front line health care workers.”

RELATED: B+C Coverage of COVID-19 Pandemic

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

A handful of legislators have tested positive for the virus, most recently Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who got criticism for reportedly having gone to the Senate gym and elsewhere between the time he got the test and the results, a test he said he took out of an abundance of caution.

The vote on a $2 trillion-plus coronavirus stimulus bill was approved unanimously Wednesday night (March 25), but without a few votes because those senators were self-quarantining and couldn't make it to the floor.

Klobuchar has said she does not plan to get tested for the virus.

"Since John and I have been in different places for the last two weeks and I am outside the 14-day period for getting sick, my doctor has advised me to not get a test," she said earlier this week. "As everyone is aware, there are test shortages for people who need them everywhere and I don’t qualify to get one under any standard."