Sen. Klobuchar's Husband Has Coronavirus

Won't get tested herself because they have been apart for past two weeks

The husband of Minnesota Senator and former presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar has tested positive for the coronavirus, the senator said Monday (March 23).

“I have news that many Americans are facing right now: my husband John has the coronavirus," she said in an emailed statement. "We just got the test results at 7 a.m. this morning. While I cannot see him and he is of course cut off from all visitors, our daughter Abigail and I are constantly calling and texting and emailing. We love him very much and pray for his recovery. He is exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person."

Klobuchar said she does not plan to get tested for the virus.

"Since John and I have been in different places for the last two weeks and I am outside the 14-day period for getting sick, my doctor has advised me to not get a test. As everyone is aware, there are test shortages for people who need them everywhere and I don’t qualify to get one under any standard."

A handful of legislators have tested positive, most recently Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who was getting criticism for reportedly having gone to the Senate gym and elsewhere between the time he got the test and the results, a test he said he took out of an abundance of caution.