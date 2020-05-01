Season Two of Horror Series ‘NOS4A2’ on AMC June 21

The second season of supernatural horror series NOS4A2 begins with two episodes on AMC June 21. The show is based on Joe Hill’s novel of the same name. BBC America will simulcast the full season.

Season two has Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings, Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in the cast.

The new season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Quinto). Charlie, having faced mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne.

NOS4A2 is executive produced by showrunner Jami O’Brien and Joe Hill. The series is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television.