Scripps Named Browning Chief Information Officer

The E.W. Scripps Co. named Pat Browning as chief information officer.

Most recently deputy CIO at Scripps, Browning succeeds Bob Carson, who retired April 1.

“Pat possesses robust experience in technology and information systems as well as other parts of the media ecosystem,” Scripps CFO Lisa Knutson said. “In addition, his knowledge of Scripps is important for a company with a long history in the industry and a strong reputation for serving our customers, employees and other stakeholders. We are fortunate to have someone of Pat’s caliber leading Scripps’ technology organization.”

Browning was IT finance director at Scripps when it spun off Scripps Networks Interactive in 2008. He was VP at SNI and moved up to senior VP of digital business systems when it was acquired by Discovery. He returned to Scripps last year.