Scooter Braun Bringing BeatBuds to Nickelodeon

Kiddie singing group the BeatBuds is coming to Nickelodeon.

Matt Shapiro (left) and Jonathan Jonah are The BeatBuds.

The ViacomCBS cable network signed a deal with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects to create a short-form series around the duo that will begin production this summer and premier on Nickelodeon’s preschool platforms in 2021.

"Energizing families through music is what The BeatBuds is all about,” said Jonathan Jonah and Matthew Shapiro, who perform as The BeatBuds. “We have created a community like no other in which kids and parents are truly connected to us and our music. When we got the chance to create an animated series with Nickelodeon and Scooter, our excitement soared because we can bring The BeatBuds to the world. Let’s jam!"

The series, which will feature original songs by the BeatBuds, is being written by Evan Sinclair, who also wrote Ryan’s Mystery Playdate and The Aquabats! Super Show!

“The BeatBuds are all my kids listen to and from the first time I saw them perform at a birthday party, I knew they could become one of the biggest kids acts,” said SB Projects founder and Executive Producer Scooter Braun. “This is going to be a really fun show the entire family can enjoy together, soon everyone will be singing along to The BeatBuds songs.”

The BeatBuds (working title) is executive produced by Scooter Braun and Scott Manson on behalf of SB Projects. Production of The BeatBuds for Nickelodeon is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, senior VP, Nickelodeon Preschool.