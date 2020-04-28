Scholastic, Sony Pictures Television Creating New ‘Goosebumps’ Series

Scholastic Entertainment, Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz’s Original Film are partnering on a live-action Goosebumps series, based on the book franchise by R. L. Stine. Executive producers are Iole Lucchese, Scholastic Entertainment president and chief strategy officer; Caitlin Friedman, Scholastic Entertainment senior VP and general manager; Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, head of television at Original Film.

“Goosebumps has been keeping kids and families on the edge of their seats for nearly 30 years and we’re very excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for today’s generation,” said Lucchese. “From the world-famous book series to a full-scale licensing program and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps remains wildly popular and we look forward to presenting new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps.”

An earlier Goosebumps kids horror series was on the air 1995-1998. The first Goosebumps movie came out in 2015.

“I loved making the Goosebumps movies and can’t wait to bring even more of R. L. Stine’s incredible stories to life through a high-end television series that speaks to both adults and kids alike,” said Moritz.

No network is lined up for the new series yet.