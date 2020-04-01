Rubicon Project Completes Acquisition of Telaria

Rubicon Project said it closed its acquisition of Telaria, further consolidating the ad-tech business.

By putting together two sell-side platforms, the company hopes to capitalize on the fast-growing connected TV ad market.

Each share of Telaria common stock will be converted into 1.082 shares of Rubicon Project stock, making the deal worth about $288 million.

The combined company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RUBI, but it plans to announce a new name in the coming months.

Michael Barrett, who headed Rubicon Project is the new company’s CEO and Mark Zagorski of Telaria, is the president and chief operating officer.