Rock & Roll Induction Ceremony on HBO Postponed

The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been postponed amidst concerns about coronavirus. HBO was to air the event live May 2. The network said the event will happen “at a future date.”

This year was to be the first time HBO would broadcast the music event, at Cleveland’s Public Hall, live.

“We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman said in a statement published on rollingstone.com. “Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense. We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience.”

The 2020 induction class includes Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex.