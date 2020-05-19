Rob Silverstein Named EP of Meredith's New Strip Based on 'People'

Silverstein was executive producer of 'Access Hollywood' for more than two decades

Rob Silverstein, former executive producer of NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood, has been named executive producer and showrunner for Meredith’s new half-hour syndicated strip based on the People magazine brand. The new show is expected to launch in Meredith’s 12 local TV markets this fall.

Rob Silverstein

“Rob is a Hollywood insider and veteran TV producer. He led Access Hollywood for two decades, created and launched Access Live, and produced several Emmy and Golden Globes red carpet specials,” said Gary Brown, senior vice president of content for the Meredith Local Content Group, in a statement. “We are thrilled to have someone with Rob’s breadth of experience in this new venture into syndicated programming.”

The new show will include celebrity and human-interest stories as well as entertainment news, beauty and style, true crime and more. It will air weekdays in Meredith’s 12 markets: Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis, Portland, Nashville, Kansas City, Hartford-New Haven, Greenville-Spartanburg, Las Vegas, Mobile-Pensacola, Flint-Saginaw, and Springfield-Holyoke, Mass. Ultimately, the team expects to expand the show into national syndication.

Silverstein joined Access Hollywood as a weekend producer and was promoted to executive producer in 1999. He also was a senior producer of NBC’s series American Gladiators.

Before joining Access Hollywood, he served as broadcast producer for the Fox News program, Front Page; a producer for CBS Sports; and executive sports producer for KMOX Radio in St. Louis.

Meredith acquired Time Inc., including People, in January 2018. The company has since sold some of Time’s most prominent magazine assets, including Time, Sports Illustrated, Fortune and Money, but held on to People.