Reminder: Deadline Is Friday for ‘Best of Show’ Special Edition

Winners to be announced during the week of NAB Show Express

A reminder to participating companies that the deadline to nominate in the Special Edition "Best of Show" Awards is this Friday, May 1.

As announced earlier, the new deadline was set to match up with the date of the new virtual version of the NAB Show.

The Special Edition Best of Show Awards program is an initiative of Multichannel News parent company Future to showcase new, innovative products introduced this spring for specialized technology users.

Companies can nominate products for awards presented by the following publications and sites: TV Technology, TVBEurope, Digital Video, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World, Pro Sound News, Sound & Video Contractor, B+C and Next TV.

Companies seeking guidance about which brand to enter for can find guidance here.

For more information about the Special Edition Best of Show Awards, visit the official website.